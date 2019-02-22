Oil Prices Decline as U.S. Crude Production Hits Record

U.S. oil prices ticked lower Thursday as domestic production hit a record high and oil inventories climbed to their highest level since November 2017.

Trump Administration Cuts Off Talks With California Over Fuel-Efficiency Standards

The Trump administration said it would cut California out of its effort to craft new efficiency rules for cars and trucks, the latest in a series of confrontations between Washington and Sacramento that now threatens to destabilize one of the country's biggest industries.

On the Ballot in Nigeria: How to Manage Oil Money

When Nigerians vote for their next president on Saturday, they face a choice between two candidates with different visions of how to overhaul the oil sector, which accounts for more than half of the government's revenue.

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Retires Abruptly

Pioneer Natural Resources said Timothy Dove is stepping down after two years at the helm of the shale oil and gas driller. Former CEO Scott Sheffield will succeed him.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise, Fuel Stockpiles Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose more than expected last week but stockpiles of processed fuels such as gasoline declined, according to EIA data.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher On Larger-Than-Forecast Storage Decline

Natural-gas prices settled higher to a near three-week high Thursday after data showed a larger-than-forecast decline in gas inventories, which indicates demand remains healthy.

Venezuelan Oil Supplies Hit Five-Year High as Buyers Become Elusive

Venezuela's oil inventories have climbed to their highest levels in five years, according to satellite data, a sign that U.S. sanctions are stifling sales and could continue to drive up global prices.

Tesla's Model 3 Loses Recommended Status From Consumer Reports

Tesla's Model 3 has lost its recommended status from Consumer Reports, less than a year after the magazine awarded it the coveted designation.

Oil Companies in South Sudan Could Be Complicit in War Crimes, U.N. Says

Oil companies operating in South Sudan could be complicit in war crimes, as oil proceeds are funding the government-controlled security forces in the country's brutal civil war, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Heineken on Course to 70% Renewable Power by 2030

Heineken said it now receives 15% of its electric and thermal energy from renewables as it works toward 70% renewable power by 2030.