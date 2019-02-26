PG&E Proposed Debt Trading Restrictions Set Off Protests

An indication from PG&E Corp. that it might restrict trading in its debt has set alarm bells ringing among distressed investing funds that have swarmed around the California utility's mega-billion-dollar bankruptcy case.

Oil Falls After Trump Calls Crude Prices 'Too High'

Oil prices had their worst day of the year, tumbling from a three-month high after Trump warned crude-oil prices are getting too high and could hurt the global economy.

Iran's Foreign Minister Resigns, Clouding 2015 Nuclear Deal

Iran's top diplomat, an architect of the landmark nuclear deal, resigned on Monday, hobbling the relatively moderate government of Hassan Rouhani and its chances of keeping the pact alive.

Saudis Likely to Push to Maintain Output Cuts Despite U.S. Pressure

Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC are likely to back a continuation of oil-production curbs when the group meets in April, according to officials in the cartel, in defiance of U.S. pressure to keep crude prices low.

ENI to Put Second Renewable Power Plant in Sardinia

ENI SpA said that its Eni New Energy subsidiary has started building a 31-megawatt solar power plant in Sardinia in Italy.

Abu Dhabi State-Owned Oil Company Signs $4 Billion Deal With KKR, BlackRock

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or Adnoc, said Sunday it signed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. investment firms & Co. and Inc.

Sasol Interim Earnings Meet Forecasts

Sasol posted in-line earnings for the first half of fiscal 2019, but said growth was slower than expected due to volatility in oil prices and lower-than-anticipated production and sales volumes.

As Ex-Enron CEO Exits Prison, Some of Company's Old Businesses Thrive

Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling re-enters a world in which some of the businesses built from his old company's less appreciated assets have become formidable in their own right.

Frackers Face Harsh Reality as Wall Street Backs Away

The once-powerful partnership between fracking companies and Wall Street is fraying as the industry struggles to attract investors after nearly a decade of losing money.

PG&E To Scrap Employee Bonuses After Protest From Fire Victims

PG&E is planning to scrap $130 million in bonuses owed to thousands of employees, a move that comes after protests from victims of several California wildfires.