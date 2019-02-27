Oil Rises as Saudi Arabia Affirms Commitment to Output Cuts

Oil prices clawed back some of their losses from earlier in the week as investors were buoyed by a renewed commitment from Saudi Arabia to production cuts.

OPEC Curbs Will Continue Despite Trump Pressure Says Saudi Oil Minister

OPEC will likely keep cutting its production in the second half of this year, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said, defying pressure from the Trump administration to dampen oil prices.

Cuba's Reliance Upon Venezuela for Cheap Oil Looms as Potential Threat

The potential collapse of President Nicolás Maduro's regime poses a threat to Cuba, which relies on Caracas for about 28% of the island's oil needs.

GE Shed 30,000 Workers Last Year

General Electric disclosed that it shed 30,000 workers last year as the conglomerate restructured its operations and sold off some business lines.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Rising in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show an increase of 2.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to have fallen 1.2 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Citgo Debt Ratings on Watch Amid Venezuela Turmoil

Venezuela's Citgo Petroleum Corp. is at risk of having the due date moved up to pay off billions of dollars in debt, according to a Fitch Ratings report.

House Passes Public Lands Funding Package

The U.S. House approved a broad-based lands package Tuesday, designating more than one million acres as wilderness, expanding some national parks and permanently reauthorizing lapsed funding for parks across the country.

Oil Spill Weighs on Profit at Husky Energy

Husky Energy said profit fell in the fourth quarter, in part because it suspended production at a major oil project off of Canada's East Coast after an oil spill there in November.

Sempra Energy Beats 4Q Adjusted Profit Expectations

Sempra Energy swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, as helped along by asset sales that boosted results.

PG&E Proposed Debt Trading Restrictions Set Off Protests

An indication from PG&E Corp. that it might restrict trading in its debt has set alarm bells ringing among distressed investing funds that have swarmed around the California utility's mega-billion-dollar bankruptcy case.