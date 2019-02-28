Repsol Profits Fall on Forex Factors

Repsol said its fourth-quarter net profit fell to EUR170 million due to losses related to exchange rates.

PG&E Delayed Safety Work on Power Line That Is Prime Suspect in California Wildfire

Since 2013, the state's largest utility has repeatedly postponed upgrades to the high-voltage line that ran near Paradise, Calif., records show. The story of the Caribou-Palermo line is part of California's wildfire reckoning and at the center is PG&E and its track record of safety lapses.

Wall Street Investors Look to California Governor to Fix PG&E

Wall Street investors are looking to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to come through with a proposal to fix PG&E, the state's largest utility, a lawyer for bondholders said at a bankruptcy court hearing in San Francisco Wednesday.

Venezuela Cushions Blow of Oil Sanctions With Non-U.S. Sales

Venezuela, under U.S. embargo, has shifted some of its crude exports from American refiners to India and Europe, according to the country's oil minister and ship-tracking firms.

Iran's President Blocks Foreign Minister's Resignation

President Hassan Rouhani rejected the resignation of his top diplomat in a bid to quell the political turbulence growing around the government as it comes under intensifying pressure from the U.S.

Oil Rises on OPEC Production Cuts, Falling U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices rose sharply as Saudi Arabia said OPEC will keep cutting production, and weekly U.S. data showed an unexpected drop in crude-oil inventories.

U.S. Crude Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply last week - contrary to expectations for a rise - while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also declined, government data showed.

Analysts Expect 173 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week declined by 173 billion cubic feet -- a larger amount than normal for this time of year as cold weather cranked up consumption.

Oil Has Best Start to a Year Ever as OPEC Production Falls

Oil prices are off to their best-ever start to a year as fears of a supply glut cool, part of a 2019 recovery in risky investments from stocks to commodities.

Cuba's Reliance Upon Venezuela for Cheap Oil Looms as Potential Threat

The potential collapse of President Nicolás Maduro's regime poses a threat to Cuba, which relies on Caracas for about 28% of the island's oil needs.