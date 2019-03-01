Senate Confirms Andrew Wheeler as EPA Head

The Senate voted to confirm Andrew Wheeler as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, ratifying President Trump's choice of a former advocate for business interests to lead the agency.

Westmoreland Coal Wins Approval of Bankruptcy-Exit Plan

Westmoreland Coal Co., the sixth-largest coal producer in North America, cleared a final hurdle Thursday in its bid to exit bankruptcy and cut debt by offloading its U.S. and Canadian mines to lenders.

U.S. Oil Prices Rise Toward Three-Month High

U.S. benchmark oil prices rose toward fresh three-month highs as investors continued to focus on a report showing a large and unexpected drop in U.S. inventories of crude oil.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher on Large Decline in Inventories

Natural-gas prices settled higher Thursday after a weekly report showed a large decline in inventories that indicates demand remains strong with less than a month left of winter.

PG&E Says Its Equipment Was Probable 'Ignition Point' of Camp Fire, Takes $10.5 Billion Charge

PG&E said its equipment will probably be found to be an "ignition point" of the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., last year that killed 85 people, and recorded total fire-related charges of $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Stranded Investors in China Solar Company Get Dubious Exit Offer

Shareholders of Hong Kong-listed Hanergy Thin Film are now facing what one analyst describes as a "Hobson's choice."

PG&E Delayed Safety Work on Power Line That Is Prime Suspect in California Wildfire

Since 2013, the state's largest utility has repeatedly postponed upgrades to the high-voltage line that ran near Paradise, Calif., records show. The story of the Caribou-Palermo line is part of California's wildfire reckoning and at the center is PG&E and its track record of safety lapses.

Repsol Profits Fall on Oil Swings

Repsol said its fourth-quarter net profit fell to EUR170 million largely due to an inventory effect related to fluctuations in the price of oil

Wall Street Investors Look to California Governor to Fix PG&E

Wall Street investors are looking to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to come through with a proposal to fix PG&E, the state's largest utility, a lawyer for bondholders said at a bankruptcy court hearing in San Francisco Wednesday.

Venezuela Cushions Blow of Oil Sanctions With Non-U.S. Sales

Venezuela, under U.S. embargo, has shifted some of its crude exports from American refiners to India and Europe, according to the country's oil minister and ship-tracking firms.