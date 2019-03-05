Libya's Largest Oil Field Restarts Production

Libya's National Oil has restarted limited production at its giant Sharara oil field, following the removal of gunmen who had occupied the field for three months.

Venezuelan Opposition Seeks U.S. Court's Help Protecting Citgo

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition leaders asked a federal appeals court to refrain from carving up the country's foreign assets, saying their loss would hurt the chances of political change in Caracas.

Oil Rises on OPEC Cuts, Trade Hopes

Oil prices rose on further production cuts by OPEC and fresh hopes a U.S.-China trade deal will be reached.

Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports

Cheniere Energy's expected $18 billion deal to supply natural gas to China signals the company's growing bet on the country, and China's emergence as a top market for U.S. gas exporters.

Shale Companies, Adding Ever More Wells, Threaten Future of U.S. Oil Boom

Newer wells drilled close to older wells are generally pumping less oil and gas and could permanently hurt output, leading frackers to cut back on the number of sites planned and forecasts on overall production to be trimmed.

Tesla Is Betting It Can Sell Cars Online, Without a Test Drive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's latest strategic shift will be one of his biggest challenges: persuading mainstream consumers to purchase cars online the way they buy books or clothes.

Shell Says Netherlands Plans Criminal Charges Over Nigeria Deal

Royal Dutch Shell is expected to face prosecution in the Netherlands on criminal charges related to a 2011 Nigerian oil deal, the company said, the latest twist in one of the oil industry's biggest bribery scandals.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the latest week to 843, according to Baker Hughes.

Hedge Fund BlueMountain Nominates New Board for PG&E

BlueMountain Capital Management, the hedge fund seeking to replace the board at bankrupt PG&E, said Friday it has nominated 13 candidates for the California utility's board.

Senate Confirms Andrew Wheeler as EPA Head

The Senate voted to confirm Andrew Wheeler as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, ratifying President Trump's choice of a former advocate for business interests to lead the agency.