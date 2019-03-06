Oil Edges Down on Signs of Climbing Inventories

Oil prices edged lower, weighed down by signs of a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Parker Drilling Wins Approval for Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Parker Drilling won court approval of a debt-cutting plan that hands control of the oil-rig services company to its bondholders over the objection of a rival investment firm that claimed it had been unfairly excluded from the deal.

Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to boost production in the oil field at the heart of the fracking boom, the latest sign the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by major oil companies.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, but gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.9 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money.

Libya's Largest Oil Field Restarts Production

Libya's National Oil has restarted limited production at its giant Sharara oil field, following the removal of gunmen who had occupied the field for three months.

Venezuelan Opposition Seeks U.S. Court's Help Protecting Citgo

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition leaders asked a federal appeals court to refrain from carving up the country's foreign assets, saying their loss would hurt the chances of political change in Caracas.

Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports

Cheniere Energy's expected $18 billion deal to supply natural gas to China signals the company's growing bet on the country, and China's emergence as a top market for U.S. gas exporters.

Regulators Target Energy-Efficient Home Improvements Loans

Federal regulators are preparing to clamp down on a popular loan program used to finance solar panels and other energy-saving home improvements.

Shale Companies, Adding Ever More Wells, Threaten Future of U.S. Oil Boom

Newer wells drilled close to older wells are generally pumping less oil and gas and could permanently hurt output, leading frackers to cut back on the number of sites planned and forecasts on overall production to be trimmed.