Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:16am EST
Federal Judge Weighing Stepped-Up Oversight of PG&E Safety

Judge William Alsup is requiring PG&E to make good on its own 2019 wildfire safety plan, a set of programs the company has estimated will cost between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Inventories, Trade Deficit

U.S. benchmark oil prices declined following a pair of bearish reports from Washington, one showing a large rise in domestic inventories of crude oil, and another showing the U.S. trade deficit hit a 10-year high. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by much more than expected last week but stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Parker Drilling Wins Approval for Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Parker Drilling won court approval of a debt-cutting plan that hands control of the oil-rig services company to its bondholders over the objection of a rival investment firm that claimed it had been unfairly excluded from the deal. 

 
Analysts See 140 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week declined by a larger amount than normal for this time of year as late winter weather turned frigid in some regions, giving a boost to gas consumption. 

 
Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to boost production in the oil field at the heart of the fracking boom, the latest sign the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by major oil companies. 

 
GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money. 

 
Libya's Largest Oil Field Restarts Production

Libya's National Oil has restarted limited production at its giant Sharara oil field, following the removal of gunmen who had occupied the field for three months. 

 
Venezuelan Opposition Seeks U.S. Court's Help Protecting Citgo

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition leaders asked a federal appeals court to refrain from carving up the country's foreign assets, saying their loss would hurt the chances of political change in Caracas. 

 
Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports

Cheniere Energy's expected $18 billion deal to supply natural gas to China signals the company's growing bet on the country, and China's emergence as a top market for U.S. gas exporters.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/06EXXON MOBIL : DOJ, EPA Settle with Exxon Mobil to Resolve Claims from 2013 Texas..
DJ
03/06EXXON MOBIL : DOJ, EPA Settle with Exxon Mobil to Resolve Claims from 2013 Texas..
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/06U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Inventories, Trade Deficit
DJ
03/06NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Opening Office in Singapore, Sources Say -- Reuters
DJ
03/06Oil Prices Decline on Inventories, Trade Deficit
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/06Oil Edges Down on Signs of Climbing Inventories -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.