Federal Judge Weighing Stepped-Up Oversight of PG&E Safety

Judge William Alsup is requiring PG&E to make good on its own 2019 wildfire safety plan, a set of programs the company has estimated will cost between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion.

U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Inventories, Trade Deficit

U.S. benchmark oil prices declined following a pair of bearish reports from Washington, one showing a large rise in domestic inventories of crude oil, and another showing the U.S. trade deficit hit a 10-year high.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by much more than expected last week but stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Parker Drilling Wins Approval for Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Parker Drilling won court approval of a debt-cutting plan that hands control of the oil-rig services company to its bondholders over the objection of a rival investment firm that claimed it had been unfairly excluded from the deal.

Analysts See 140 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week declined by a larger amount than normal for this time of year as late winter weather turned frigid in some regions, giving a boost to gas consumption.

Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to boost production in the oil field at the heart of the fracking boom, the latest sign the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by major oil companies.

GE's New Chief Trims Expectations for Swift Turnaround

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp tempered expectations for a near-term turnaround, saying the conglomerate won't generate any cash from its operations in 2019 as its power business continues to lose money.

Libya's Largest Oil Field Restarts Production

Libya's National Oil has restarted limited production at its giant Sharara oil field, following the removal of gunmen who had occupied the field for three months.

Venezuelan Opposition Seeks U.S. Court's Help Protecting Citgo

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition leaders asked a federal appeals court to refrain from carving up the country's foreign assets, saying their loss would hurt the chances of political change in Caracas.

Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports

Cheniere Energy's expected $18 billion deal to supply natural gas to China signals the company's growing bet on the country, and China's emergence as a top market for U.S. gas exporters.