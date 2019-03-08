Fears of Softer Global Growth Hurt Oil

Oil prices fell Friday after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data pointed to slowing global economic growth.

Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas Stocks

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund took a major step toward selling off some of its substantial holdings in oil-and-gas companies, a move to shield the oil-rich nation from the risk of permanently lower crude prices.

Oil-Price Forecasts Hold Steady for 2019

Banks in February left their overall forecasts for oil prices in 2019 unchanged from January, even as they widely expected prices to rise through the first half of the year.

Natural Gas Settles Higher on Declining Storage Levels

Natural gas prices settled higher on Thursday, bolstered by government data showing a larger-than-expected drop in weekly inventories.

Activist Takes Aim at Shale-Company CEO's Pay

A shareholder activist will challenge PDC Energy in an effort to change the way the oil producer pays its executives, part of a broader push by investors to force U.S. energy producers to focus more on profitability than growth.

Biomass Mess Shows Trouble with Sustainable Investing

Biofuels are increasingly seen as less green than they claim, highlighting a key challenge for environmental investment strategies.

Federal Judge Weighing Stepped-Up Oversight of PG&E Safety

Judge William Alsup is requiring PG&E to make good on its own 2019 wildfire safety plan, a set of programs the company has estimated will cost between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by much more than expected last week but stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Parker Drilling Wins Approval for Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Parker Drilling won court approval of a debt-cutting plan that hands control of the oil-rig services company to its bondholders over the objection of a rival investment firm that claimed it had been unfairly excluded from the deal.

Chevron, Exxon Tighten Their Grip on Fracking

Chevron and Exxon Mobil plan to boost production in the oil field at the heart of the fracking boom, the latest sign the next era of shale drilling is likely to be led by major oil companies.