How a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Its Allies

The Nord Stream 2 undersea gas-transport project is a bone of contention with Washington, which fears it will make Germany too reliant on Moscow. "Angela, you got to stop buying gas from Putin."

Energy Leaders Convene in Texas as U.S. Oil and Gas Output Surges

America's growth as an oil and gas superpower, and the uncertainties companies face due to disruptive technologies and regulations, are set to be buzzy topics at the annual CERAWeek conference, starting Monday.

Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case

Venezuela has been ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips over assets expropriated in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank tribunal.

Fears of Softer Global Growth Hurt Oil

Oil ended lower Friday after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data pointed to slowing global economic growth.

Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas Stocks

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund took a major step toward selling off some of its substantial holdings in oil-and-gas companies, a move to shield the oil-rich nation from the risk of permanently lower crude prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 9 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 9 this week to 834, Baker Hughes reported.

Oil-Price Forecasts Hold Steady for 2019

Banks in February left their overall forecasts for oil prices in 2019 unchanged from January, even as they widely expected prices to rise through the first half of the year.

Activist Takes Aim at Shale-Company CEO's Pay

A shareholder activist will challenge PDC Energy in an effort to change the way the oil producer pays its executives, part of a broader push by investors to force U.S. energy producers to focus more on profitability than growth.

Biomass Mess Shows Trouble with Sustainable Investing

Biofuels are increasingly seen as less green than they claim, highlighting a key challenge for environmental investment strategies.

Federal Judge Weighing Stepped-Up Oversight of PG&E Safety

Judge William Alsup is requiring PG&E to make good on its own 2019 wildfire safety plan, a set of programs the company has estimated will cost between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion.