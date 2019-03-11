Oil Climbs on Signs Saudi Output Cuts Could Be Extended

Oil prices rose, supported by signs that aggressive OPEC production cuts are rebalancing an oversupplied market despite worries that demand will crumble.

Top Oil Execs Call For Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten Industry

Some of the world's top oil executives plan a call to action at a premier industry conference this week, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

California Weighs Overhauling Utility Regulator

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering replacing the head of the state Public Utilities Commission and overhauling the body in the wake of PG&E's bankruptcy as he and other leaders prepare for another wildfire season.

Second Wave of U.S. Shale Revolution Is Coming, Says IEA

The U.S. is on track to become a net petroleum exporter by 2021 and will soon after surpass Russia and rival Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency.

'Extension Cord' to Carry Green Power From Midwest to East

Siemens and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners are backing a $2.5 billion project to carry renewable electricity underground through the American heartland.

How a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Its Allies

The Nord Stream 2 undersea gas-transport project is a bone of contention with Washington, which fears it will make Germany too reliant on Moscow. "Angela, you got to stop buying gas from Putin."

Energy Leaders Convene in Texas as U.S. Oil and Gas Output Surges

America's growth as an oil and gas superpower, and the uncertainties companies face due to disruptive technologies and regulations, are set to be buzzy topics at the annual CERAWeek conference, starting Monday.

Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case

Venezuela has been ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips over assets expropriated in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank tribunal.

Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas Stocks

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund took a major step toward selling off some of its substantial holdings in oil-and-gas companies, a move to shield the oil-rich nation from the risk of permanently lower crude prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 9 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 9 this week to 834, Baker Hughes reported.