Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Climbs on Signs Saudi Output Cuts Could Be Extended

Oil prices rose, supported by signs that aggressive OPEC production cuts are rebalancing an oversupplied market despite worries that demand will crumble. 

 
Top Oil Execs Call For Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten Industry

Some of the world's top oil executives plan a call to action at a premier industry conference this week, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away. 

 
California Weighs Overhauling Utility Regulator

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering replacing the head of the state Public Utilities Commission and overhauling the body in the wake of PG&E's bankruptcy as he and other leaders prepare for another wildfire season. 

 
Second Wave of U.S. Shale Revolution Is Coming, Says IEA

The U.S. is on track to become a net petroleum exporter by 2021 and will soon after surpass Russia and rival Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency. 

 
'Extension Cord' to Carry Green Power From Midwest to East

Siemens and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners are backing a $2.5 billion project to carry renewable electricity underground through the American heartland. 

 
How a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Its Allies

The Nord Stream 2 undersea gas-transport project is a bone of contention with Washington, which fears it will make Germany too reliant on Moscow. "Angela, you got to stop buying gas from Putin." 

 
Energy Leaders Convene in Texas as U.S. Oil and Gas Output Surges

America's growth as an oil and gas superpower, and the uncertainties companies face due to disruptive technologies and regulations, are set to be buzzy topics at the annual CERAWeek conference, starting Monday. 

 
Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case

Venezuela has been ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips over assets expropriated in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank tribunal. 

 
Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas Stocks

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund took a major step toward selling off some of its substantial holdings in oil-and-gas companies, a move to shield the oil-rich nation from the risk of permanently lower crude prices. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 9 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 9 this week to 834, Baker Hughes reported.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aEni Agrees Deal With Qatar Petroleum on Project Offshore Mozambique
DJ
09:57aOil Climbs on Signs Saudi Output Cuts Could Be Extended
DJ
07:37aOil Climbs as Saudis Hint Output Cuts Could Be Extended
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/09EQUINOR : Norway Fund to Sell Off Some Oil Holdings
DJ
03/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/08Oil Ends Lower Amid Fears of Softer Global Growth
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.