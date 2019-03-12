Tesla's Musk Rebuts SEC's Motion to Hold Him in Contempt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed back against regulators, telling a federal judge he didn't violate a fraud settlement that restricted his social-media communications and suggested the government is trying to muzzle him.

Boies Is Dealt Setback in Venezuela Oil Conspiracy Lawsuit

A U.S. judge threw out a lawsuit brought by famed lawyer David Boies on behalf of Venezuela's state energy company that alleged bid-rigging by oil traders.

Oil Climbs on Signs Saudi Output Cuts Could Be Extended

Oil prices rose, supported by signs that aggressive OPEC production cuts are rebalancing an oversupplied market despite worries that demand will crumble.

Top Oil Execs Call For Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten Industry

Some of the world's top oil executives plan a call to action at a premier industry conference this week, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

EPA Budget Would Be Slashed by 31%

The administration is proposing slashing the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by 31%, to $6.1 billion, in keeping with its previous requests to shrink the agency.

California Weighs Overhauling Utility Regulator

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering replacing the head of the state Public Utilities Commission and overhauling the body in the wake of PG&E's bankruptcy as he and other leaders prepare for another wildfire season.

Second Wave of U.S. Shale Revolution Is Coming, Says IEA

The U.S. is on track to become a net petroleum exporter by 2021 and will soon after surpass Russia and rival Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency.

'Extension Cord' to Carry Green Power From Midwest to East

Siemens and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners are backing a $2.5 billion project to carry renewable electricity underground through the American heartland.

How a Russian Gas Pipeline Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Its Allies

The Nord Stream 2 undersea gas-transport project is a bone of contention with Washington, which fears it will make Germany too reliant on Moscow. "Angela, you got to stop buying gas from Putin."

Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case

Venezuela has been ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips over assets expropriated in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank tribunal.