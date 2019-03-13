E.ON Weighed by Restructuring Charges

E.ON said its earnings and sales fell in 2018 as the utility booked restructuring charges in the U.K. and Germany.

Pompeo Wants Energy Companies to Help Spread U.S. Values

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo implored energy executives to help the U.S. use its growing status as an oil and gas superpower to counter foreign rivals and promote free trade and democracy around the world.

EPA Moves to Expand Sale of Ethanol-Blended Gasoline

The Environmental Protection Agency released its long-awaited plan to allow expanded sales for gasoline produced with higher proportions of corn-based ethanol, an action that would help farmers at the expense of oil producers.

SCE Pays Up in Bond Sale, Showing Impact of State Fires

Southern California Edison agreed to pay higher interest rates Tuesday to borrow money than it did last year, underscoring the continuing fallout from the wildfires that forced a rival utility into bankruptcy.

CERAWeek Energy Conference Roundup

Read the latest news and insight from IHSMarkit's annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Oil Inches Higher on Easing Oversupply Fears

Oil prices inched higher, bolstered by tightening Venezuelan supplies and signs that OPEC would continue cutting output into the second half of the year.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Climbing in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show an increase in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Eni Starts Building Solar-Power Projects in Pakistan and Tunisia

The Italian oil-and gas company said it has begun construction on two new solar-power projects in Pakistan and Tunisia in an effort to promote sustainable development.

Tesla's Musk Rebuts SEC's Motion to Hold Him in Contempt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed back against regulators, telling a federal judge he didn't violate a fraud settlement that restricted his social-media communications and suggested the government is trying to muzzle him.

Boies Is Dealt Setback in Venezuela Oil Conspiracy Lawsuit

A U.S. judge threw out a lawsuit brought by famed lawyer David Boies on behalf of Venezuela's state energy company that alleged bid-rigging by oil traders.