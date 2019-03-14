Analysts Expect 209 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week declined by 209 billion cubic feet -- a much larger amount than normal for this time of year as severely cold temperatures continued in various parts of the U.S., lifting gas consumption.

PG&E Bankruptcy Financing Stumbles on Worries About More Fires

The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp. is worried that another year of wildfires could upend the utility's efforts to pull out of massive financial and legal trouble.

BP Moves to Lower Methane Emissions in Supply Chain

BP said it will work with U.S. advocacy group Environmental Defense Fund to lower methane emissions in its supply chain over the next three years.

How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

After General Electric bought Alstom's power business in 2015, it made some puzzling decisions by adding and keeping some of the goodwill on its books that later was erased by the company's giant write-down.

Oil Hits Four-Month High on Declining U.S. Inventories

Oil prices climbed to a four-month high after U.S. data showed a counter-seasonal drop in crude-oil inventories, and amid continued supply losses from Venezuela and Iran.

Tripling Down on Oil Is Paying Off in 2019, but Not Everyone's a Fan

Oil funds that use leverage to juice returns have been among the top-performing exchange-traded funds of 2019, gaining almost 90%, but profiting from leveraged exchange-traded products is harder than it looks.

Pompeo Wants Energy Companies to Help Spread U.S. Values

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo implored energy executives to help the U.S. use its growing status as an oil and gas superpower to counter foreign rivals and promote free trade and democracy around the world.

EPA Moves to Expand Sale of Ethanol-Blended Gasoline

The Environmental Protection Agency released its long-awaited plan to allow expanded sales for gasoline produced with higher proportions of corn-based ethanol, an action that would help farmers at the expense of oil producers.

U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil and Gasoline Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline fell sharply last week, according to EIA data. Crude oil stockpiles decreased by 3.9 million barrels to 449.1 million barrels. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.9 million barrels from the prior week.

E.ON Weighed by Restructuring Charges

E.ON said its earnings and sales fell in 2018 as the utility booked restructuring charges in the U.K. and Germany.