Oil Prices Mixed as OPEC Slows Down Output Cuts

Oil prices were mixed as investors weighed declining U.S. oil inventories against a report showing OPEC slowed its rate of agreed-to production cuts.

OPEC Slows Pace of Production Cuts

OPEC continued to cut its crude-oil production in February but at a significantly reduced rate than the month prior and well-below the group's pledge to the market, the oil-cartel said.

Shipping Companies Banking on Gas Carriers as LNG Demand Grows

LNG business has been a small piece of the global tanker market for many years, but trade in natural gas is on a sharp upswing as energy producers look for cleaner sources of power to replace oil and coal.

RWE Cautious After Profit Drop

RWE reported a sharp drop in full-year net profit to EUR335 million and gave a muted outlook for the year ahead, but said it would raise its dividend.

Analysts Expect 209 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week declined by 209 billion cubic feet -- a much larger amount than normal for this time of year as severely cold temperatures continued in various parts of the U.S., lifting gas consumption.

PG&E Bankruptcy Financing Stumbles on Worries About More Fires

The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp. is worried that another year of wildfires could upend the utility's efforts to pull out of massive financial and legal trouble.

BP Moves to Lower Methane Emissions in Supply Chain

BP said it will work with U.S. advocacy group Environmental Defense Fund to lower methane emissions in its supply chain over the next three years.

How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

After General Electric bought Alstom's power business in 2015, it made some puzzling decisions by adding and keeping some of the goodwill on its books that later was erased by the company's giant write-down.

Tripling Down on Oil Is Paying Off in 2019, but Not Everyone's a Fan

Oil funds that use leverage to juice returns have been among the top-performing exchange-traded funds of 2019, gaining almost 90%, but profiting from leveraged exchange-traded products is harder than it looks.

Pompeo Wants Energy Companies to Help Spread U.S. Values

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo implored energy executives to help the U.S. use its growing status as an oil and gas superpower to counter foreign rivals and promote free trade and democracy around the world.