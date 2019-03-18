OPEC, Russia Deepen Oil Output Cuts

OPEC and a group of 10 oil-producing nations led by Russia are deepening their crude production cuts, but remain split on whether the curbs should remain in place through the end of the year, officials said.

Venezuela's Power Grid Afflicted by Brain Drain, Corruption

Hundreds of technicians have fled the country, leaving state electricity company Corpoelec badly in need of qualified professionals. Paired with corruption and a lack of maintenance, that means blackouts will only increase in number and length unless tens of billions of dollars in investments are made.

Petrochemical Fire Rages Near Houston

A large fire that began Sunday morning at a petrochemical storage facility near Houston was still burning uncontrolled into the evening, and the company warned that it could continue burning through the night.

PG&E Close to Naming New CEO, New Board

PG&E Corp. is likely to name Bill Johnson, retiring head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, as its new chief executive and to announce a board overhaul backed by some of its large hedge-fund investors.

Oil Edges Lower as Pace of OPEC Supply Cuts Slows

Oil prices fell, pulling back from four-month highs as analysts weighed more signs that the pace of OPEC's production cuts is slowing as crude prices extend their 2019 rebound.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Fourth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. edged down by one this week to a 10-month low of 833, Baker Hughes reported, marking the fourth week in a row that the number of oil rigs fell.

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Sues U.S.

Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the Trump administration over sanctions it imposed on him and his companies last year, claiming it made false allegations based on rumor to support the sanctions.

Fires in Venezuela's El Guri Complex Could Have Sparked Blackout

Fires within Venezuela's heavily-fortified El Guri hydroelectric complex could have triggered the massive blackout that plunged the nation into darkness last week, according to an analysis of thermal conditions along transmission lines by Venezuelan industry experts and U.S.-based researchers.

Equinor Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal

Equinor said that its production of renewable energy rose in 2018, while its carbon intensity was unchanged from 2017, in line with the company target.

Royal Dutch Shell Sets First Short-Term CO2 Target

Royal Dutch Shell said it aims to cut its net carbon footprint by up to 3% by 2021, compared with 2016, as it works toward meeting its goal of halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.