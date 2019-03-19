Jones Energy Misses Interest on Bonds as Restructuring Talks Continue

Jones Energy held back on a coupon payment on unsecured notes as it continues talks with bondholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oil Turns Higher as OPEC Agrees to Continue Output Cuts

Oil prices closed at a four-month high Monday, bolstered after OPEC and its allies agreed to continue production cuts until the end of June. But they are divided over the course to take after that.

Algeria's Political Turmoil Casts Doubt on Oil and Gas Deals

A contentious political transition in Algeria is creating uncertainty around a number of foreign investment deals in Africa's largest natural gas-producing country.

OPEC, Russia Deepen Oil Output Cuts

OPEC and a group of 10 oil-producing nations led by Russia are deepening their crude production cuts, but remain split on whether the curbs should remain in place through the end of the year, officials said.

Venezuela's Power Grid Afflicted by Brain Drain, Corruption

Technicians are fleeing Venezuela, leaving state electricity company Corpoelec badly in need of qualified professionals. Paired with corruption and a lack of maintenance, that means blackouts will only increase unless tens of billions of dollars in investments are made.

Petrochemical Fire Near Houston Continues to Spread Monday

A large fire that broke out Sunday morning at a petrochemical storage facility near Houston has continued to spread.

PG&E Close to Naming New CEO, New Board

PG&E Corp. is likely to name Bill Johnson, retiring head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, as its new chief executive and to announce a board overhaul backed by some of its large hedge-fund investors.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Fourth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. edged down by one this week to a 10-month low of 833, Baker Hughes reported, marking the fourth week in a row that the number of oil rigs fell.

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Sues U.S.

Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the Trump administration over sanctions it imposed on him and his companies last year, claiming it made false allegations based on rumor to support the sanctions.

Fires in Venezuela's El Guri Complex Could Have Sparked Blackout

Fires within Venezuela's heavily-fortified El Guri hydroelectric complex could have triggered the massive blackout that plunged the nation into darkness last week, according to an analysis of thermal conditions along transmission lines by Venezuelan industry experts and U.S.-based researchers.