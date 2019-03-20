BW Group Set to Buy LPG Carrier Epic Gas

BW Group, the world's biggest operator of liquid petroleum gas ships, is pushing ahead with acquisition-fed expansion with plans to buy the remaining shares of LPG-ship owner Epic Gas that it doesn't already own.

Judge Delays Voting on FirstEnergy Solutions Chapter 11 Plan

A bankruptcy judge said FirstEnergy Corp.'s bankrupt power plant business can't start polling creditors on its chapter 11 exit strategy until it clarifies proposed liability releases that benefit other companies, including its publicly traded parent.

U.S. Oil Slips From Four-Month High

U.S. oil prices pulled back from a four-month high over concerns about the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations and as shale producers began hedging their output to lock in relatively high prices.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase by 800,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 2.1 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Jones Energy Misses Interest on Bonds as Restructuring Talks Continue

Jones Energy held back on a coupon payment on unsecured notes as it continues talks with bondholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Norsk Hydro Hit by Ransomware Cyberattack

Norsk Hydro said it suffered a ransomware cyberattack that began in the U.S., stalling production and shutting down computers throughout operations at the Norwegian aluminum and energy giant.

Smithfield Foods Installing Wind Turbines to Power Colorado Farms

Smithfield Foods and United Wind signed a deal that will see the energy company install wind turbines to power dozens of Smithfield hog farms in Colorado with on-site wind energy.

Algeria's Political Turmoil Casts Doubt on Oil and Gas Deals

A contentious political transition in Algeria is creating uncertainty around a number of foreign investment deals in Africa's largest natural gas-producing country.

OPEC, Russia Deepen Oil Output Cuts

OPEC and a group of 10 oil-producing nations led by Russia are deepening their crude production cuts, but remain split on whether the curbs should remain in place through the end of the year, officials said.

Venezuela's Power Grid Afflicted by Brain Drain, Corruption

Technicians are fleeing Venezuela, leaving state electricity company Corpoelec badly in need of qualified professionals. Paired with corruption and a lack of maintenance, that means blackouts will only increase unless tens of billions of dollars in investments are made.