Oil Slips From Four-Month High

U.S. oil prices retreated slightly, but remained near a four-month high above $60 a barrel after a sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories sparked a rally.

Rice Brothers Step Up Fight to Control EQT

A pair of brothers is ramping up their fight against EQT, seeking control of the board at the biggest natural-gas producer in the U.S. after selling their own company to it in 2017.

Two South Korean Firms Plead Guilty in Fuel Price-Fixing Case

Two South Korean companies have agreed to plead guilty and pay $127 million in criminal and civil penalties for conspiring to fix prices on fuel supplied to U.S. military bases in their country, U.S. authorities said

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuels, including gasoline fell sharply last week, government data showed. Benchmark U.S. oil prices climbed into positive territory after the bullish report.

BW Group Set to Buy LPG Carrier Epic Gas

BW Group, the world's biggest operator of liquid petroleum gas ships, is pushing ahead with acquisition-fed expansion with plans to buy the remaining shares of LPG-ship owner Epic Gas that it doesn't already own.

Judge Delays Voting on FirstEnergy Solutions Chapter 11 Plan

A bankruptcy judge said FirstEnergy Corp.'s bankrupt power plant business can't start polling creditors on its chapter 11 exit strategy until it clarifies proposed liability releases that benefit other companies, including its publicly traded parent.

Jones Energy Misses Interest on Bonds as Restructuring Talks Continue

Jones Energy held back on a coupon payment on unsecured notes as it continues talks with bondholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Norsk Hydro Hit by Ransomware Cyberattack

Norsk Hydro said it suffered a ransomware cyberattack that began in the U.S., stalling production and shutting down computers throughout operations at the Norwegian aluminum and energy giant.

Smithfield Foods Installing Wind Turbines to Power Colorado Farms

Smithfield Foods and United Wind signed a deal that will see the energy company install wind turbines to power dozens of Smithfield hog farms in Colorado with on-site wind energy.

Algeria's Political Turmoil Casts Doubt on Oil and Gas Deals

A contentious political transition in Algeria is creating uncertainty around a number of foreign investment deals in Africa's largest natural gas-producing country.