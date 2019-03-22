Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy

A group of insurance companies and a hedge fund have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show.

Oil Prices Slip After Hitting 2019 High

U.S. oil prices slipped Thursday but remained near this year's highs amid falling crude-oil inventories and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.

Natural Gas Prices End Flat After Moderate Decline in Storage

Natural-gas prices ended virtually unchanged Thursday after weekly data showed a decline in storage that was in line with expectations and only slightly below the average withdrawal for this time of year.

Rice Brothers Step Up Fight to Control EQT

A pair of brothers is ramping up their fight against EQT, seeking control of the board at the biggest natural-gas producer in the U.S. after selling their own company to it in 2017.

Two South Korean Firms Plead Guilty in Fuel Price-Fixing Case

Two South Korean companies have agreed to plead guilty and pay $127 million in criminal and civil penalties for conspiring to fix prices on fuel supplied to U.S. military bases in their country, U.S. authorities said

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuels, including gasoline fell sharply last week, government data showed. Benchmark U.S. oil prices climbed into positive territory after the bullish report.

BW Group Set to Buy LPG Carrier Epic Gas

BW Group, the world's biggest operator of liquid petroleum gas ships, is pushing ahead with acquisition-fed expansion with plans to buy the remaining shares of LPG-ship owner Epic Gas that it doesn't already own.

Judge Delays Voting on FirstEnergy Solutions Chapter 11 Plan

A bankruptcy judge said FirstEnergy Corp.'s bankrupt power plant business can't start polling creditors on its chapter 11 exit strategy until it clarifies proposed liability releases that benefit other companies, including its publicly traded parent.

Jones Energy Misses Interest on Bonds as Restructuring Talks Continue

Jones Energy held back on a coupon payment on unsecured notes as it continues talks with bondholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Norsk Hydro Hit by Ransomware Cyberattack

Norsk Hydro said it suffered a ransomware cyberattack that began in the U.S., stalling production and shutting down computers throughout operations at the Norwegian aluminum and energy giant.