Oil Slides With Stocks Amid Global Economy Fears

Oil prices fell sharply, erasing much of the week's earlier gains, as renewed worries over the health of the global economy pushed stock markets lower and reduced appetite for riskier assets such as commodities.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 824, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Sanctions Hit Iran's Oil Lifeline to Syria

U.S. sanctions have cut off Iranian oil shipments to Syria, taking an unprecedented toll on a flow of crude that had persisted in the face of long-term international restrictions and helped sustain the Assad regime through years of civil war.

Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy

A group of insurance companies and a hedge fund have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show.

Rice Brothers Step Up Fight to Control EQT

A pair of brothers is ramping up their fight against EQT, seeking control of the board at the biggest natural-gas producer in the U.S. after selling their own company to it in 2017.

Two South Korean Firms Plead Guilty in Fuel Price-Fixing Case

Two South Korean companies have agreed to plead guilty and pay $127 million in criminal and civil penalties for conspiring to fix prices on fuel supplied to U.S. military bases in their country, U.S. authorities said

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuels, including gasoline fell sharply last week, government data showed. Benchmark U.S. oil prices climbed into positive territory after the bullish report.

BW Group Set to Buy LPG Carrier Epic Gas

BW Group, the world's biggest operator of liquid petroleum gas ships, is pushing ahead with acquisition-fed expansion with plans to buy the remaining shares of LPG-ship owner Epic Gas that it doesn't already own.

Judge Delays Voting on FirstEnergy Solutions Chapter 11 Plan

A bankruptcy judge said FirstEnergy Corp.'s bankrupt power plant business can't start polling creditors on its chapter 11 exit strategy until it clarifies proposed liability releases that benefit other companies, including its publicly traded parent.

Jones Energy Misses Interest on Bonds as Restructuring Talks Continue

Jones Energy held back on a coupon payment on unsecured notes as it continues talks with bondholders, according to people familiar with the matter.