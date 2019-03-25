Oil Slides With Stocks Amid Global Economy Fears

Oil prices were dragged lower Friday by a tumbling stock market and mounting worries about the global economy.

Saudi Arabia's Economic Overhaul Is Backfiring

A sweeping effort to diversify the Saudi kingdom's oil-dependent economy is creating new problems, as Saudis and their businesses begin to feel the pain of an uncertain transition.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 824, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Sanctions Hit Iran's Oil Lifeline to Syria

U.S. sanctions have cut off Iranian oil shipments to Syria, taking an unprecedented toll on a flow of crude that persisted in the face of international restrictions and helped sustain the Assad regime.

S&P Paints Grim Picture for PG&E Suppliers

Renewable energy suppliers that depend on PG&E Corp. are still being paid in full after the California utility's bankruptcy but aren't likely to climb out of junk territory anytime soon, S&P Global Ratings analysts said.

Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy

A group of insurance companies and a hedge fund have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show.

Rice Brothers Step Up Fight to Control EQT

A pair of brothers is ramping up their fight against EQT, seeking control of the board at the biggest natural-gas producer in the U.S. after selling their own company to it in 2017.

Two South Korean Firms Plead Guilty in Fuel Price-Fixing Case

Two South Korean companies have agreed to plead guilty and pay $127 million in criminal and civil penalties for conspiring to fix prices on fuel supplied to U.S. military bases in their country, U.S. authorities said

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuels, including gasoline fell sharply last week, government data showed. Benchmark U.S. oil prices climbed into positive territory after the bullish report.

BW Group Set to Buy LPG Carrier Epic Gas

BW Group, the world's biggest operator of liquid petroleum gas ships, is pushing ahead with acquisition-fed expansion with plans to buy the remaining shares of LPG-ship owner Epic Gas that it doesn't already own.