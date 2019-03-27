Judge Clears Mercuria Energy Takeover of Fuel Supplier Aegean Marine

A bankruptcy judge said he would approve Mercuria Energy Group's takeover of marine fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, setting up Aegean's exit from chapter 11.

Wildfire Victims Continue Challenge to PG&E Bankruptcy Financing

PG&E has failed to persuade victims of wildfires sparked by its equipment to go along with a $5.5 billion loan, terms of which allow Wall Street banks to start dismantling the company if things go seriously wrong in bankruptcy court.

Oil Rises as Investors Refocus on Lower Supply

U.S. crude-oil prices rose as analysts weighed signs of falling supply around the globe and looked ahead to the latest figures on U.S. stockpiles.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 400,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to have fallen 2.6 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

BP Starts $100M Emission-Reduction Fund

BP said it has established a $100 million fund for projects aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in its upstream oil and gas operations.

Shell Boosts Bet on North American LNG Exports

Royal Dutch Shell and Energy Transfer said they are pursuing plans to convert a liquefied-natural-gas import facility in Louisiana into an export terminal, a bet that the future of U.S. shale gas lies in selling it for higher prices in overseas markets.

Saudi Arabia's Economic Overhaul Is Backfiring

A sweeping effort to diversify the Saudi kingdom's oil-dependent economy is creating new problems, as Saudis and their businesses begin to feel the pain of an uncertain transition.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 824, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Sanctions Hit Iran's Oil Lifeline to Syria

U.S. sanctions have cut off Iranian oil shipments to Syria, taking an unprecedented toll on a flow of crude that persisted in the face of international restrictions and helped sustain the Assad regime.

S&P Paints Grim Picture for PG&E Suppliers

Renewable energy suppliers that depend on PG&E Corp. are still being paid in full after the California utility's bankruptcy but aren't likely to climb out of junk territory anytime soon, S&P Global Ratings analysts said.