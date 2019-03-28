Saudi Aramco to Buy 70% Stake in State Petrochemicals Firm Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company has agreed to buy a majority stake in the kingdom's petrochemicals firm for $69.1 billion, giving Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's agenda a giant jolt of cash.

Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise Unexpectedly

Oil prices fell because of an unanticipated increase in U.S. inventories of crude oil amid a sharp slowdown in refining activity.

Analysts Expect 39 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in U.S. Natural Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week declined by a slightly smaller amount than normal for this time of year as warmer weather reduced gas consumption.

PG&E Wins Court Approval on $5.5 Billion Bankruptcy Loan

Hit with claims for an estimated $30 billion in damages from years of wildfires sparked by its equipment, PG&E said the financing is essential to stabilize its business during a chapter 11 proceeding that is expected to last for years.

You've Got to Burn Money to Make Money

Energy companies may soon burn millions of dollars of valuable natural gas a day in the Permian Basin instead of selling it, and it will be a wise financial decision.

U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil surprisingly increased by a 2.8 million barrels to 442.3 million barrels last week, but stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels fell, according to government data.

China's Oil Futures Give New York and London a Run for Their Money

A year after China rolled out yuan-denominated oil futures to shake up the global crude market, trading in the new contracts is gaining ground on rivals in London and New York.

China to Reduce the Juice for Electric-Car Sales

China is slashing subsidies for electric vehicles, which will test the resilience of a fast-growing EV market that government support helped create.

Judge Clears Mercuria Energy Takeover of Fuel Supplier Aegean Marine

A bankruptcy judge said he would approve Mercuria Energy Group's takeover of marine fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, setting up Aegean's exit from chapter 11.

Wildfire Victims Continue Challenge to PG&E Bankruptcy Financing

PG&E has failed to persuade victims of wildfires sparked by its equipment to go along with a $5.5 billion loan, terms of which allow Wall Street banks to start dismantling the company if things go seriously wrong in bankruptcy court.