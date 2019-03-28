Oil Slides After Trump Calls for Increased OPEC Supply

U.S. oil prices fell for the fourth time in five sessions, pulling back after President Trump resumed his calls for higher OPEC production and lower crude prices.

Natural Gas Little Changed After Stockpiles Edge Lower

Natural-gas prices swung between small gains and losses Thursday, wobbling around a one-month low after government data showed a smaller-than-expected decrease in stockpiles for the week ended March 22.

Florida Power & Light to Build World's Largest Solar-Powered Battery System

Florida Power & Light said it plans to build the world's largest battery, which will collect electricity from solar panels during the day and discharge it as needed during periods of high power demand.

Aramco Plans $10 Billion Bond, Casting Light on Its Finances

Saudi Aramco plans to issue a bond as early as next week to help fund its acquisition of a majority stake in the kingdom's petrochemicals firm, shining a light on the finances of the world's largest oil company.

Murray Energy Wins Bid for Bankrupt Mission Coal's Assets

Murray Energy said Mission-a producer of coal for steelmaking-accepted its bid for three mining complexes in Alabama and West Virginia.

Saudi Aramco to Buy 70% Stake in State Petrochemicals Firm Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company has agreed to buy a majority stake in the kingdom's petrochemicals firm for $69.1 billion, giving Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's agenda a giant jolt of cash.

PG&E Wins Court Approval on $5.5 Billion Bankruptcy Loan

Hit with claims for an estimated $30 billion in damages from years of wildfires sparked by its equipment, PG&E said the financing is essential to stabilize its business during a chapter 11 proceeding that is expected to last for years.

You've Got to Burn Money to Make Money

Energy companies may soon burn millions of dollars of valuable natural gas a day in the Permian Basin instead of selling it, and it will be a wise financial decision.

U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil surprisingly increased by a 2.8 million barrels to 442.3 million barrels last week, but stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels fell, according to government data.

China's Oil Futures Give New York and London a Run for Their Money

A year after China rolled out yuan-denominated oil futures to shake up the global crude market, trading in the new contracts is gaining ground on rivals in London and New York.