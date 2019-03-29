Trump Taunts OPEC in Tweets as U.S. Officials Court the Cartel

President Trump renewed his push for OPEC to lower oil prices, but behind the scenes the U.S. has opened a rare dialogue with the leadership of what many have long considered an illegal cartel.

California Governor Disapproves of Proposed PG&E Board

California Gov. Gavin Newsom strongly criticized what he described as plans by PG&E Corp. to stack its board of directors with hedge fund financiers interested in "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety."

Three Pemex Board Members to Resign Over Policy Differences

Three independent board members of state-run Petróleos Mexicanos are set to resign over discord with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's strategy for managing the troubled oil firm, say people with knowledge of the situation.

Oil Slides After Trump Calls for Increased OPEC Supply

U.S. oil prices fell for the fourth time in five sessions, pulling back after President Trump resumed his calls for higher OPEC production and lower crude prices.

Natural Gas Settles Lower After Stockpiles Fall Less than Expected

Natural-gas prices swung between small gains and losses before closing slightly lower Thursday, ending at a fresh one-month low after government data showed a smaller-than-expected decrease in stockpiles for the week ended March 22.

FP&L to Build World's Largest Solar-Powered Battery System

Florida Power & Light said it plans to build the world's largest battery, which would collect electricity from solar panels during the day and discharge it as needed during periods of high power demand.

Aramco Plans $10 Billion Bond, Casting Light on Its Finances

Saudi Aramco plans to issue a bond as early as next week to help fund its acquisition of a majority stake in the kingdom's petrochemicals firm, shining a light on the finances of the world's largest oil company.

Interior Secretary Nominee Pledges 'Ethical Culture'

President Trump's nominee to lead the Interior Department told a Senate committee he was keeping his former energy-industry clients at arm's- length.

Murray Energy Wins Bid for Bankrupt Mission Coal's Assets

Murray Energy said Mission-a producer of coal for steelmaking-accepted its bid for three mining complexes in Alabama and West Virginia.

Saudi Aramco to Buy 70% Stake in State Petrochemicals Firm Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company has agreed to buy a majority stake in the kingdom's petrochemicals firm for $69.1 billion, giving Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's agenda a giant jolt of cash.