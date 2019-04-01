A Judge Wants to Control PG&E's Dividends

A federal judge is threatening to prevent PG&E from resuming dividend payments to shareholders until it reduces its role in sparking California wildfires, an action with little precedent that could have big repercussions for other companies put on probation.

OPEC Cuts Propel Oil to Best First Quarter Since 2002

U.S. crude prices rose 32% in the first three months of the year, bouncing back from a late 2018 slump, as producers curbed their output.

Trump Moves Again to Clear Path for Keystone XL Pipeline

President Trump removed a roadblock to construction of TransCanada's Keystone XL oil pipeline, issuing a permit that effectively allows the much-delayed project to move forward without further federal environmental review.

Oil Rises Above $60 for Largest Quarterly Gain Since 2009

U.S. oil prices surged to new four-month highs and reached their biggest quarterly gain since 2009 as global supplies tighten and risk appetite grows amid rising stock markets and a weaker dollar.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by eight in the past week to 816, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes -- its lowest level in nearly a year.

BP Links Executive Bonuses to Slashing Emissions

BP said company executives will see 10% of their 2019 bonuses linked to cutting greenhouse-gas emissions.

Colorado Moves to Regulate Drilling After Years of Conflict

In energy-rich Colorado, a conflict between those who believe drilling has crept too close to backyards and schools and risks marring the environment and those who tout its economic benefits for rural areas is once again flaring.

Bitcoin in the Wilderness

On a Canadian oil field, natural gas with nowhere to go powers a bitcoin-mining operation.

California Governor Disapproves of Proposed PG&E Board

California Gov. Gavin Newsom strongly criticized what he described as plans by PG&E Corp. to stack its board of directors with hedge fund financiers interested in "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety."

Trump Taunts OPEC in Tweets as U.S. Officials Court the Cartel

President Trump renewed his push for OPEC to lower oil prices, but behind the scenes the U.S. has opened a rare dialogue with the leadership of what many have long considered an illegal cartel.