Southcross Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Company officials who put Southcross Energy Partners' operations into chapter 11 protection on Monday said they plan to look for buyers for its pipeline network across southern Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Aramco Emerges Ahead of Apple as World's Most Profitable Company

Saudi Arabia for the first time revealed details to investors that show its national oil company is the world's most profitable business, demonstrating that the cloistered kingdom is willing to undergo unprecedented scrutiny to tap international cash.

Oil Hits 2019 High as Demand Outlook Brightens

Oil prices climbed, moving toward 2019 highs, as industry data releases and rising risk sentiment in broader markets combined to boost commodities prices.

Gas Prices Creep Toward $3 a Gallon

Gas prices typically move higher this time of year. But the seasonal rise is even more pronounced thanks to flooding in the Midwest and dwindling oil production out of Venezuela.

Oil-and-Gas Company Vanguard Returns to Bankruptcy

Oil-and-gas producer Vanguard Natural Resources returned to bankruptcy protection Sunday to get breathing room as restructuring talks continue with top-ranking lenders.

A Judge Wants to Control PG&E's Dividends

A federal judge is threatening to prevent PG&E from resuming dividend payments to shareholders until it reduces its role in sparking California wildfires, an action with little precedent that could have big repercussions for other companies put on probation.

Court Blocks Trump Effort to Open Arctic Waters to Oil Drilling

A federal judge in Alaska has reinstated a ban on oil-and-gas drilling in vast swaths of the Arctic Ocean, potentially undermining a central part of the Trump administration's effort to expand offshore drilling.

OPEC Cuts Propel Oil to Best First Quarter Since 2002

U.S. crude prices rose 32% in the first three months of the year, bouncing back from a late 2018 slump, as producers curbed their output.

Trump Moves Again to Clear Path for Keystone XL Pipeline

President Trump removed a roadblock to construction of TransCanada's Keystone XL oil pipeline, issuing a permit that effectively allows the much-delayed project to move forward without further federal environmental review.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by eight in the past week to 816, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes -- its lowest level in nearly a year.