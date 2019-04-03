Judge Moves to Curtail PG&E's Dividends Until It Reduces Wildfire Risks

A federal judge restricted PG&E from resuming dividends to shareholders until it improves its safety practices and reduces the risks that its equipment will spark more deadly wildfires in California.

One Killed in Explosion, Fire at Houston-Area Chemical Facility

One person died and two were injured at a Houston-area chemical fire, the second such blaze to hit the region in recent weeks.

Oil Rises to Highest Since November on OPEC Cuts

Oil prices rose to nearly five-month highs as major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production levels last month to reduce global supplies.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline by 500,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 2 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Exxon Mobil to Spend Millions on Singapore Expansion

Exxon Mobil said it will proceed with a multibillion-dollar expansion of its Singapore manufacturing complex.

Banks Lift Oil-Price Forecasts for 2019

Banks raised their forecasts for the price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, in 2019, as the market continues to be supported by production cuts led by OPEC, as well as geopolitical risks to supply.

Southcross Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Company officials who put Southcross Energy Partners' operations into chapter 11 protection on Monday said they plan to look for buyers for its pipeline network across southern Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Aramco Emerges Ahead of Apple as World's Most Profitable Company

Saudi Arabia for the first time revealed details to investors that show its national oil company is the world's most profitable business, demonstrating that the cloistered kingdom is willing to undergo unprecedented scrutiny to tap international cash.

Gas Prices Creep Toward $3 a Gallon

Gas prices typically move higher this time of year. But the seasonal rise is even more pronounced thanks to flooding in the Midwest and dwindling oil production out of Venezuela.