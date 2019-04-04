Tesla's First-Quarter Deliveries Plummet

Tesla said new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31% from the previous three months as the electric car maker strained to ship its Model 3 compact car to Europe and China for the first time.

PG&E Chooses TVA Head as Next CEO

PG&E named Bill Johnson, the current head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, as its next chief executive and announced a new board, as it seeks to steer a path out of bankruptcy.

Two Wall Street Giants Are Going to Be Linking Their Customers' Data

Rivals Bank of New York Mellon and BlackRock are going to be sharing customer data with each other in a new alliance both companies hope will jump-start growth.

U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week, while supplies of gasoline and other fuels declined, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Oil Dips as U.S. Crude Output, Inventories Rise

Oil prices declined slightly after data showed U.S. crude exports remain strong but domestic oil inventories rose for a second straight week.

Buyout Debt Threatens Apollo's Big Shale Bet

Apollo Global Management and other investors had black gold in mind when they acquired EP Energy seven years ago. Instead, the debt-fueled deal has delivered black eyes.

Judge Moves to Curtail PG&E's Dividends Until It Reduces Wildfire Risks

A federal judge restricted PG&E from resuming dividends to shareholders until it improves its safety practices and reduces the risks that its equipment will spark more deadly wildfires in California.

Total Boosts Investment in Tellurian's Driftwood LNG Project

Total said it has signed several agreements to develop Tellurian's Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

Chicago Adopts Carbon-Neutral Portfolio

Chicago has become the first major U.S. city to achieve a carbon-neutral portfolio, blazing the trail for other local governments as sustainable investing picks up steam.