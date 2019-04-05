FirstEnergy's Bankruptcy Deal With Power Units Collapses

A bankruptcy judge rejected FirstEnergy Corp.'s $3.1 billion attempt to walk away from a fleet of failing power plants, siding with regulators who want the parent company on the hook for pollution cleanup costs.

Oil Closes Lower on Rising Supplies

Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains as traders weighed government data showed a rise in supplies.

Saudi Aramco Pushes for Low Yield on Debut Bond

Investors considering whether to invest in Aramco's much-anticipated bond debut say the oil giant is pushing for especially low yields, despite concerns about the role of the Saudi state in the company's finances.

Jones Energy Strikes Bondholder-Backed Restructuring Deal

Jones Energy Inc. has struck a deal with bondholders on a restructuring plan that swaps out roughly $1 billion in debt in exchange for the oil-and-gas company's stock.

Natural Gas Settles Lower After Inventory Increases More Than Forecast

Natural gas prices settled lower Thursday after government data showed a larger-than-expected increase in supplies last week.

Market Signals Suggest Oil Rally Has Momentum

Closely watched indicators in the oil market are boosting confidence that prices can continue to rebound, sparking bullish bets by investors ahead of the summer.

Shipping Comes to Terms With $50 Billion Clean-Fuel Bill

The pending switch to low-sulfur fuels in oceangoing vessels has triggered a noisy debate and warnings of fuel shortages and crushing new costs along with calls to delay a new emissions rule.

Interior Nominee Bernhardt Clears Another Hurdle

President Trump's nominee to lead the Interior Department moved closer to confirmation Thursday with overwhelming committee approval that included support from several Democrats.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Tesla Shares Fall After Delivery Miss

Tesla's shares dropped more than 8% after the electric-car maker reported worse-than-expected deliveries, raising concerns about demand for its older vehicles as well as its ability to get its newest offering into customers' hands.