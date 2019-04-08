U.S. Removes Troops From Libya Amid Fighting in Capital

The U.S. military said it pulled a small contingent of American forces from Libya as the country teetered on the brink of full-scale civil war, with fighting continuing around the capital Tripoli.

Activist Investors Give Shell Time to Meet Emissions Targets

An activist investor group will withdraw a resolution from Shell's AGM asking the company to align its emissions targets with the Paris accord on greenhouse-gasses in order to give it more time to do so.

Low Storage, Prices Equal Bad News for U.S. Gas Producers

Low natural-gas prices suggest high faith in U.S. energy producers' ability to tap massive reserves and meet growing demand while finding enough to survive next winter comfortably. It isn't enough to make much money, though.

U.S. Places Sanctions on Vessel, Companies for Delivering Venezuelan Oil to Cuba

The U.S. government increased sanctions on Venezuela, blacklisting a vessel that transported oil from Venezuela to Cuba and the two companies operating in the oil sector of Venezuela that own and operate the vessel.

Libyan Crisis Presents New Worry for White House-and Oil Markets

A mounting conflict in Libya is threatening to upset the global supply of oil at a time when prices are booming, and increases the likelihood that the U.S. will renew waivers for some buyers of Iranian oil, a U.S. official said.

Oil Hits Five-Month Highs on Economic Optimism

Oil prices reached five-month highs, boosted by economic data that showed strong growth in U.S. jobs.

Petroleo Brasileiro's Gas-Pipeline Unit Draws $8.6 Billion Offer

Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said French utility company Engie and Canadian pension giant Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec made the best offer for a stake in its gas-pipeline unit.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises for First Time in 7 Weeks

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 15 in the past week to 831, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires.

Norway Cuts Emerging-Market Bonds From Its Sovereign-Wealth Fund

The country's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is set to slash its holdings of emerging-market bonds, a move closely watched by other investors given the fund's massive size.