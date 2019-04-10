Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/10/2019
Oil Prices Remain Higher After EIA Data

Oil prices remained higher as EIA data revealed a hefty climb in U.S. crude supplies, along with a drop in gasoline stockpiles. 

 
OPEC Oil Production Down in March

OPEC's oil production fell significantly in March on the back of Saudi Arabia-led output curbs and outages in Venezuela resulting from political and economic unrest. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Climbing in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show a rise in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
A Chill Descends on the Coal Market

Thermal-coal prices have tumbled to multiyear lows amid slumping global demand for the commodity, the world's top source of electricity. 

 
Puerto Rico Utility Nears Deal On $9 Billion Restructuring

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power authority moved closer to a creditor settlement that would ease its potential privatization, agreeing to restructuring terms with a bond guarantor and seeking to postpone further litigation 

 
Hormel Enters Wind Energy Pact

Hormel Foods said it will become nearly 50%-powered by renewable wind sources after signing a virtual power purchase agreement negotiated with World Fuel Services' Kinect Energy Group. 

 
Trump Plans to Sign Executive Orders to Expedite Pipelines

President Trump plans to sign a pair of executive orders that would overhaul some environmental permitting rules and limit shareholder resolutions aimed at environmental concerns, according to a senior administration official. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
New World Bank Head Vows to Uphold Climate-Change Policies

New World Bank President David Malpass said he would support policies prohibiting financing of coal power plants as part of the institution's efforts to combat climate change. 

 
PG&E Among Utilities Cited for Failing to Protect Against Attacks

Hundreds of penalty cases have been lodged against U.S. utilities, including electricity giant PG&E, for violating rules to protect essential infrastructure, but few of the violators have had their identities divulged.

