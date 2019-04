PG&E Bankruptcy Judge Urges Deal to End Clash Over Power Contracts

A bankruptcy judge urged PG&E and renewable energy suppliers to try to reach a deal to avert a jurisdictional clash with federal authorities over up to $42 billion in power-purchase agreements.

Oil Edges Higher as Venezuela Output Collapses

Oil prices were slightly higher Wednesday as investors weighed significant production declines last month from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia against data showing a large increase in U.S. crude-oil inventories.

U.S. Oil Inventories Surge; Gasoline Supplies Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than expected last week, while supplies of gasoline fell sharply, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories increased by 29 billion cubic feet in the latest week, which would be more than normal for this time of year.

Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields.

OPEC Oil Production Down in March

OPEC's oil production fell significantly in March on the back of Saudi Arabia-led output curbs and outages in Venezuela resulting from political and economic unrest.

Alta Mesa Resources Hires Financial Adviser Perella Weinberg to Explore Options

The oil-and-gas company said Monday that it wants to improve its liquidity to give it more financial flexibility in what it says is a challenging environment.

BP Calls on Investors to Reject Emissions-Targets Proposal

BP has called on its shareholders to reject a climate resolution filed by activist investor Follow This that requests it to set targets for emissions from the consumers of its products.

A Chill Descends on the Coal Market

Thermal-coal prices have tumbled to multiyear lows amid slumping global demand for the commodity, the world's top source of electricity.

Puerto Rico Utility Nears Deal on $9 Billion Restructuring

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power authority moved closer to a creditor settlement that would ease its potential privatization, agreeing to restructuring terms with a bond guarantor and seeking to postpone further litigation.