WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/11/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Pares Losses After IEA Data Shows Falling Inventories

Oil prices pared losses after the IEA published data showing OECD inventories fell in February, on the back of cuts led by OPEC. 

 
Oil Market Supply Tightening on OPEC Cuts - IEA

Global oil supply dropped significantly in March on the back of OPEC-led production cuts, helping to boost crude prices to five-month highs, the IEA said. 

 
Shell to Sell Gulf of Mexico Asset for $965M

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga asset for $965 million as part of its divestment program. 

 
PG&E Bankruptcy Judge Urges Deal to End Clash Over Power Contracts

A bankruptcy judge urged PG&E and renewable energy suppliers to try to reach a deal to avert a jurisdictional clash with federal authorities over up to $42 billion in power-purchase agreements. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Surge; Gasoline Supplies Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than expected last week, while supplies of gasoline fell sharply, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories increased by 29 billion cubic feet in the latest week, which would be more than normal for this time of year. 

 
Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields. 

 
OPEC Oil Production Down in March

OPEC's oil production fell significantly in March on the back of Saudi Arabia-led output curbs and outages in Venezuela resulting from political and economic unrest. 

 
Alta Mesa Resources Hires Financial Adviser Perella Weinberg to Explore Options

The oil-and-gas company said Monday that it wants to improve its liquidity to give it more financial flexibility in what it says is a challenging environment. 

 
BP Calls on Investors to Reject Emissions-Targets Proposal

BP has called on its shareholders to reject a climate resolution filed by activist investor Follow This that requests it to set targets for emissions from the consumers of its products.

