Oil Falls on Demand Concerns

Oil prices declined after the International Energy Agency noted worries about global demand in a monthly report.

Natural Gas Settles Lower on Building Stockpiles

Natural gas prices fell on Thursday, as government data showed a larger-than-average addition to storage last week.

China's Sinochem Will Sell Logistics Arm in Rare Privatization Move

A Chinese coal magnate is set to buy the logistics arm of China's industrial conglomerate Sinochem International Corp., in the biggest-ever takeover of a state-run fleet by a private company.

U.S. Natural-Gas Market Is Taking Cues From China

The rise of the U.S. as a major exporter of liquefied natural gas has linked the price of gas in Louisiana to the weather in China-adding pressure on already low U.S. prices.

Oil Market Supply Tightening on OPEC Cuts - IEA

Global oil supply dropped significantly in March on the back of OPEC-led production cuts, helping to boost crude prices to five-month highs, the IEA said.

Shell to Sell Gulf of Mexico Asset for $965M

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga asset for $965 million as part of its divestment program.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

PG&E Bankruptcy Judge Urges Deal to End Clash Over Power Contracts

A bankruptcy judge urged PG&E and renewable energy suppliers to try to reach a deal to avert a jurisdictional clash with federal authorities over up to $42 billion in power-purchase agreements.

U.S. Oil Inventories Surge; Gasoline Supplies Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than expected last week, while supplies of gasoline fell sharply, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields.