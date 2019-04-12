Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 04/12 11:21:20 am
64.26 USD   +0.82%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:18aOil Prices Rise, Fueled by Advancing Stock Markets
DJ
09:43aChevron Swoops for Anadarko
DJ
News 
News

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

0
04/12/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Prices Rise, Fueled by Advancing Stock Markets

Crude prices were gaining traction as global stock markets rose and U.S. stocks opened higher on better-than-expected bank earnings and stronger data on Chinese trade and lending. 

 
Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

Chevron is acquiring independent exploration company Anadarko in a $33 billion deal, as it looks to strengthen its position in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
China's Sinochem Will Sell Logistics Arm in Rare Privatization Move

A Chinese coal magnate is set to buy the logistics arm of China's industrial conglomerate Sinochem International Corp., in the biggest-ever takeover of a state-run fleet by a private company. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Market Is Taking Cues From China

The rise of the U.S. as a major exporter of liquefied natural gas has linked the price of gas in Louisiana to the weather in China-adding pressure on already low U.S. prices. 

 
Oil Market Supply Tightening on OPEC Cuts - IEA

Global oil supply dropped significantly in March on the back of OPEC-led production cuts, helping to boost crude prices to five-month highs, the IEA said. 

 
Shell to Sell Gulf of Mexico Asset for $965M

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga asset for $965 million as part of its divestment program. 

 
PG&E Bankruptcy Judge Urges Deal to End Clash Over Power Contracts

A bankruptcy judge urged PG&E and renewable energy suppliers to try to reach a deal to avert a jurisdictional clash with federal authorities over up to $42 billion in power-purchase agreements. 

 
Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields. 

 
Alta Mesa Resources Hires Financial Adviser Perella Weinberg to Explore Options

The oil-and-gas company said Monday that it wants to improve its liquidity to give it more financial flexibility in what it says is a challenging environment.

