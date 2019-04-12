Oil Prices Rise, Fueled by Advancing Stock Markets

Crude prices were gaining traction as global stock markets rose and U.S. stocks opened higher on better-than-expected bank earnings and stronger data on Chinese trade and lending.

Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

Chevron is acquiring independent exploration company Anadarko in a $33 billion deal, as it looks to strengthen its position in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins.

China's Sinochem Will Sell Logistics Arm in Rare Privatization Move

A Chinese coal magnate is set to buy the logistics arm of China's industrial conglomerate Sinochem International Corp., in the biggest-ever takeover of a state-run fleet by a private company.

U.S. Natural-Gas Market Is Taking Cues From China

The rise of the U.S. as a major exporter of liquefied natural gas has linked the price of gas in Louisiana to the weather in China-adding pressure on already low U.S. prices.

Oil Market Supply Tightening on OPEC Cuts - IEA

Global oil supply dropped significantly in March on the back of OPEC-led production cuts, helping to boost crude prices to five-month highs, the IEA said.

Shell to Sell Gulf of Mexico Asset for $965M

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Caesar-Tonga asset for $965 million as part of its divestment program.

PG&E Bankruptcy Judge Urges Deal to End Clash Over Power Contracts

A bankruptcy judge urged PG&E and renewable energy suppliers to try to reach a deal to avert a jurisdictional clash with federal authorities over up to $42 billion in power-purchase agreements.

Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields.

Alta Mesa Resources Hires Financial Adviser Perella Weinberg to Explore Options

The oil-and-gas company said Monday that it wants to improve its liquidity to give it more financial flexibility in what it says is a challenging environment.