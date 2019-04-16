Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/16/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Jones Energy Cleared for Fast Chapter 11

A judge has granted Jones Energy Inc. permission to fast-track a $1 billion debt-cutting plan, positioning the oil-and-gas company for a quick trip through chapter 11. 

 
South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Sells Oil Stake to Saudi Aramco for $1.2 Billion

South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, the parent company of the world's largest shipbuilder, said it signed a $1.2 billion deal to sell a stake in its oil-refining unit to Saudi Aramco. 

 
OPEC Has a New Best Friend: Russia

Vladimir Putin has helped resolve conflicts within the oil cartel by wielding Russia's power as a major oil producer. That has given the country considerable influence over the direction of the world's $1.7 trillion crude-oil market, and more power in the Middle East. 

 
Investors Handed an Oilman a 'Blank Check' Company. Here's How It Turned Out.

Two years ago, investors handed veteran oilman Jim Hackett a $1 billion check and sent him to seek riches in shale drilling. Today, the company he founded with their money is teetering on financial ruin. 

 
Oil Prices Fall on Concern That U.S. and Russia Could Increase Output

Oil prices fell Monday on the possibility the U.S. and Russia-two of the world's top oil producers-will increase output and beef up recently tight global supplies. 

 
Homegrown Energy Can't Tame U.S. Pump Prices

A sharp increase in prices in California has revived the debate about ethanol requirements in gasoline. U.S. energy dominance doesn't mean cheaper fuel. 

 
PG&E Shares, Bonds Surge on Governor's Wildfire Plan

PG&E Corp.'s stock and bond prices have surged as Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out a plan to ease the strain on California's largest utility from an estimated $30 billion in damages from wildfires. 

 
U.S. Destroyer Hunts for North Korean Oil Smugglers

Powered by four engines similar to those used in Boeing 747s, the destroyer USS Milius raced to a site in the East China Sea where vessels were suspected to be secretly shifting oil to a tanker bound for North Korea. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

Chevron is acquiring independent exploration company Anadarko in a $33 billion deal, as it looks to strengthen its position in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins.

