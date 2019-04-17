Entergy to Sell Indian Point Nuclear Facility

The company had already announced plans to close the Westchester County, N.Y., site by 2021 after over a decade of environmental and safety litigation with New York state.

Three Hedge Funds Win Big in PG&E's Complex Restructuring

A sharp rebound in shares of PG&E has left three hedge funds that own 10% of the stock sitting on a roughly $700 million gain.

Anadarko Is Ripe for an Activist

Oil and gas driller Anadarko Petroleum agreed to be acquired by Chevron for a nearly 40% premium. That sounds like a great deal, but the company's stock price was higher as recently as October.

Nanotechnology Company NanoMech Files for Bankruptcy

NanoMech, a lubricants maker that has gotten financing from the state of Arkansas, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Peugeot's CO2 Emissions Up 8.6% in 2018

Peugeot said the carbon dioxide emissions of the cars it sold in Europe rose 8.6% in 2018, partly due to a decline in the sale of diesel vehicles.

Oil Climbs Alongside Stocks on Demand Hopes

Oil prices rose, climbing alongside stocks and other risk assets on optimism about improving economic growth and commodity demand.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Too Soon? DOJ Seeks to End 1911 Standard Oil Breakup, Horseshoe Regulation

The Justice Department dug deep into its antitrust files for decrees that just may not be pertinent today, like the one resulting from Theodore Roosevelt's suit against the Rockefellers and the case against price-fixing in ice-cream cones.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Expected to Rise

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles likely rose in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Estimates from analysts and traders surveyed show U.S. inventories are projected to have advanced by 1.1 million barrels, on average, during the week ended April 12.

Jones Energy Cleared for Fast Chapter 11

A judge has granted Jones Energy Inc. permission to fast-track a $1 billion debt-cutting plan, positioning the oil-and-gas company for a quick trip through chapter 11.