Aramco Pursues Stake in Indian Oil Refiner

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is in early stage talks to take a stake in the Indian operator of the world's largest crude refining facility, a deal that would help fulfill its goal of matching the kingdom's production with refining outlets.

PG&E's Path to Bankruptcy Was Paved With $100 Million of Advice

Before it entered bankruptcy, PG&E Corp. paid more than $100 million for professional advice on how to fend off blame for years of deadly wildfires and, when that failed, how to take cover in chapter 11, new court papers show.

Libya Fighting Hits Plan to Revive Oil, Gas Industry

A fight for control of Libya's capital is disrupting plans to revive Libyan oil and gas production, the country's oil chief said, raising the risk of a global increase in crude prices.

Judges Approve Settlement Between McKinsey and Justice Department

A panel of judges approved a $15 million settlement between McKinsey and the Justice Department, resolving government allegations that the consulting firm didn't disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases it helped steer.

Analysts Expect 86 Billion-Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week rose by 86 billion cubic feet -- much more than normal for this time of year because of rising production and springtime temperatures that are keeping demand low.

U.S. Crude Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly declined by 1.4 million barrels last week and are now about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, according to government data.

Oil Prices End Lower Despite U.S. Inventory Decline

Oil prices ended slightly lower despite a decline in U.S. oil inventories, as investors exercised caution ahead of a Trump administration decision regarding a waivers program on Iranian oil sanctions

Hedge Fund Slammed by Oil Looks to Take Riskier Bets

Pierre Andurand, a prominent oil hedge-fund manager who lost big during last year's price slump, is launching a new fund that takes on more risk as a way to benefit from crude's recovery.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Entergy to Sell Indian Point Nuclear Facility

The company had already announced plans to close the Westchester County, N.Y., site by 2021 after over a decade of environmental and safety litigation with New York state.