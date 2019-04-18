Oil Edges Higher on Declining U.S. Inventories

Oil prices were moderately higher on expectations U.S. crude oil inventories could decline further as the summer-driving season approaches and refineries start boosting both their intake and output.

ConocoPhillips to Shed U.K. Oil Exploration Business

ConocoPhillips is exiting the oil exploration and production market in the U.K. after reaching a deal to sell two units that focus on production in the North Sea to Chrysaor E&P for about $2.68 billion.

Analysts Expect 86 Billion-Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles last week rose by 86 billion cubic feet -- much more than normal for this time of year because of rising production and springtime temperatures that are keeping demand low.

OPEC vs. Shale: the Battle for Oil Price Supremacy

Oil prices are in a tug of war between the huge increase in production in the U.S. shale patch and attempts by OPEC to slash its own output.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Japan Aims to Hire Foreigners for Nuclear Clean-Up

Tokyo Electric Power Co. is looking to foreign blue-collar workers to help decommission its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear-power plant amid a labor shortage exacerbated by radiation risks at the site of the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Aramco Pursues Stake in Indian Oil Refiner

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is in early stage talks to take a stake in the Indian operator of the world's largest crude refining facility, a deal that would help fulfill its goal of matching the kingdom's production with refining outlets.

PG&E's Path to Bankruptcy Was Paved With $100 Million of Advice

Before it entered bankruptcy, PG&E Corp. paid more than $100 million for professional advice on how to fend off blame for years of deadly wildfires and, when that failed, how to take cover in chapter 11, new court papers show.

Libya Fighting Hits Plan to Revive Oil, Gas Industry

A fight for control of Libya's capital is disrupting plans to revive Libyan oil and gas production, the country's oil chief said, raising the risk of a global increase in crude prices.

Judges Approve Settlement Between McKinsey and Justice Department

A panel of judges approved a $15 million settlement between McKinsey and the Justice Department, resolving government allegations that the consulting firm didn't disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases it helped steer.