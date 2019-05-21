Judge Reins In Jay Alix's Bankruptcy Brawl With McKinsey

In an opinion filed Friday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., Judge Kevin Huennekens dealt a setback to Mr. Alix, who has for years tried to sanction McKinsey for what he says were illegal disclosure practices in the 2015 bankruptcy of Alpha Natural Resources.

PG&E Finger-Pointing Is Counterproductive

The bankrupt utility was found culpable for 2018 wildfires, but sharing blame is the only way to get ahead of the next big blaze.

Oil Edges Higher on OPEC Cuts, Iran Tensions

U.S. oil prices rose to their highest level in nearly three weeks Monday on continued U.S.-Iran tensions and as major crude producers, including Saudi Arabia, signaled they may maintain production cuts until the end of this year.

Despite Mideast Tensions, OPEC Inches Closer to Maintaining Production Cuts Through 2019

OPEC and its allies have been looking at a handful of scenarios as producers seek a balance between supply fears and a possible oil glut.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to One-Year Low

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 802, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Singapore's GIC Takes Stake in WaterBridge at $2.8 Billion Valuation

Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC has bought a stake in WaterBridge Resources in a deal that values the Houston-based handler of oil-drilling wastewater at $2.8 billion including debt.

Drilling Company Hilltop Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hilltop Energy, a money-losing Texas oil and gas drilling company, filed for bankruptcy Thursday with a "prepackaged" plan that hands ownership to Dallas-based Rivershore Operating and bondholder J.P. Morgan Securities

Philips's Netherlands Uses Only Green Energy

Koninklijke Philips said that all of its operations in the Netherlands are now powered by renewable energy, following its recent opening of a wind farm in the country's southwest.

Saudi Aramco faced record demand when it is issued its debut bonds. A month on, the debt has run into a rough patch.