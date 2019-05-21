Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/21 12:58:43 am
63.45 USD   +0.11%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/20BHP More Bullish on Electric-Vehicle Revolution
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Judge Reins In Jay Alix's Bankruptcy Brawl With McKinsey

In an opinion filed Friday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., Judge Kevin Huennekens dealt a setback to Mr. Alix, who has for years tried to sanction McKinsey for what he says were illegal disclosure practices in the 2015 bankruptcy of Alpha Natural Resources. 

 
PG&E Finger-Pointing Is Counterproductive

The bankrupt utility was found culpable for 2018 wildfires, but sharing blame is the only way to get ahead of the next big blaze. 

 
Oil Edges Higher on OPEC Cuts, Iran Tensions

U.S. oil prices rose to their highest level in nearly three weeks Monday on continued U.S.-Iran tensions and as major crude producers, including Saudi Arabia, signaled they may maintain production cuts until the end of this year. 

 
Despite Mideast Tensions, OPEC Inches Closer to Maintaining Production Cuts Through 2019

OPEC and its allies have been looking at a handful of scenarios as producers seek a balance between supply fears and a possible oil glut. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to One-Year Low

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 802, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Singapore's GIC Takes Stake in WaterBridge at $2.8 Billion Valuation

Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC has bought a stake in WaterBridge Resources in a deal that values the Houston-based handler of oil-drilling wastewater at $2.8 billion including debt. 

 
Drilling Company Hilltop Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hilltop Energy, a money-losing Texas oil and gas drilling company, filed for bankruptcy Thursday with a "prepackaged" plan that hands ownership to Dallas-based Rivershore Operating and bondholder J.P. Morgan Securities 

 
Philips's Netherlands Uses Only Green Energy

Koninklijke Philips said that all of its operations in the Netherlands are now powered by renewable energy, following its recent opening of a wind farm in the country's southwest.

Saudi Aramco faced record demand when it is issued its debut bonds. A month on, the debt has run into a rough patch.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/20BHP More Bullish on Electric-Vehicle Revolution
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/20Oil Edges Higher on OPEC Cuts, Iran Tensions
DJ
05/20Norsk Hydro Production Embargo Lifted at Alunorte Refinery
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/20Oil Edge Higher on OPEC Cuts, Iran Tensions
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About