Gas Lines Are Gone, Replaced by Complacence

The whole notion of oil shortages caused by events halfway around the world is starting to seem quaint in an era of surging American shale production and relative geopolitical calm. That leaves the market exposed to a real supply shock.

PG&E Clings to Sole Control of Its Bankruptcy Through September

PG&E will stay in control of its bankruptcy proceeding until Sept. 29, less time than it wanted, but long enough to find out what California lawmakers will do this year about wildfire liabilities facing the state's largest utility.

Elk Petroleum Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Elk Petroleum, an oil and gas producer operating in the Rocky Mountains, filed for bankruptcy with a deal already arranged to give most of the equity in the reorganized business to secured lenders that include Riverstone Credit Partners.

Societe Generale Further Reduces Ties With Coal

Societe Generale is further limiting its ties to the coal industry, as the French bank works toward aligning its activities with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Microsoft Buys Wind Energy for Data Centers in Netherlands

Microsoft has agreed to purchase wind power from Netherlands-based Eneco to supply clean energy to its data centers in Holland for 15 years starting in 2022.

GE to Revisit Financial-Services Unit After Fixing Power Division

Larry Culp, General Electric's chief executive, plans to set his sights on the company's problematic financial-services business after he cuts overall debt and stabilizes its power-generation division.

Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Barrels Into the Gas Business

Saudi Arabia's deal to buy American natural gas is part of a decadelong $160 billion plan to build up its gas assets, as the oil-rich kingdom's demand for new energy is projected to soar beyond its capacity.

Russian Pipeline Shutdown Shifts Balance in Oil Market

The shutdown of a major Russian pipeline that sends crude to European refineries has fueled concerns of tightness in the global oil market, driving futures prices higher.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Leap

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly surged higher last week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose sharply, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.