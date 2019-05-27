Uniper COO, CCO Resign

Uniper said that its chief operating officer and chief commercial officer have informed the company of their decisions to resign.

Refiners Poised for Boost From Clean-Fuel Rules

U.S. refiners are anticipating a bonanza from new rules that require cleaner-burning fuels on the world's oceangoing ships starting Jan. 1.

Oil Prices Finish Higher

Oil prices settled higher on Friday, stabilizing one day after the biggest drop this year

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Gas Lines Are Gone, Replaced by Complacence

The whole notion of oil shortages caused by events halfway around the world is starting to seem quaint in an era of surging American shale production and relative geopolitical calm. That leaves the market exposed to a real supply shock.

FEMA Official Probed Over Puerto Rico Power Restoration

A FEMA official who oversaw reconstruction of Puerto Rico's electrical grid is under investigation by a government watchdog over allegations she steered work to a contractor.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

PG&E Clings to Sole Control of Its Bankruptcy Through September

PG&E will stay in control of its bankruptcy proceeding until Sept. 29, less time than it wanted, but long enough to find out what California lawmakers will do this year about wildfire liabilities facing the state's largest utility.

Elk Petroleum Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Elk Petroleum, an oil and gas producer operating in the Rocky Mountains, filed for bankruptcy with a deal already arranged to give most of the equity in the reorganized business to secured lenders that include Riverstone Credit Partners.

Societe Generale Further Reduces Ties With Coal

Societe Generale is further limiting its ties to the coal industry, as the French bank works toward aligning its activities with the Paris Agreement on climate change.