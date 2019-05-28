Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed, extending a Friday rebound following a long weekend for Memorial Day, with analysts weighing data showing a drop in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

Mexican Investigators File Corruption Charges Against Pemex Ex-CEO

Mexican investigators have filed charges with federal prosecutors against the former head of state-run oil company Petróleos Mexicanos in connection with a corruption probe.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Amid Tensions, Iran's Crude Buyers Jump Ship

One month after the Trump administration said it would tighten its ban on Iran's oil sales, the country's direct crude buyers have all but vanished, traders and executives in the Islamic Republic say.

Uniper COO, CCO Resign

Uniper said that its chief operating officer and chief commercial officer have informed the company of their decisions to resign.

Refiners Poised for Boost From Clean-Fuel Rules

U.S. refiners are anticipating a bonanza from new rules that require cleaner-burning fuels on the world's oceangoing ships starting Jan. 1.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Gas Lines Are Gone, Replaced by Complacence

The whole notion of oil shortages caused by events halfway around the world is starting to seem quaint in an era of surging American shale production and relative geopolitical calm. That leaves the market exposed to a real supply shock.

FEMA Official Probed Over Puerto Rico Power Restoration

A FEMA official who oversaw reconstruction of Puerto Rico's electrical grid is under investigation by a government watchdog over allegations she steered work to a contractor.

Elk Petroleum Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Elk Petroleum, an oil and gas producer operating in the Rocky Mountains, filed for bankruptcy with a deal already arranged to give most of the equity in the reorganized business to secured lenders that include Riverstone Credit Partners.