White Star Petroleum Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

White Star Petroleum Holdings, founded by late oilman Aubrey McClendon, filed Tuesday for chapter 11, days after unpaid vendors tried to push the energy company into an involuntary bankruptcy.

Steel Executive Seized in Spain in Mexican Corruption Case Tied to Pemex

Spanish police arrested the chairman of a leading Mexican steelmaker on Tuesday as part of a widening probe into alleged bribery linked to the sale of a fertilizer plant by the steel firm to state-run oil giant Petróleos Mexicanos.

Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed, extending a Friday rebound following a long weekend for Memorial Day, with analysts weighing data showing a drop in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

Air France Lowers Passenger Fuel Consumption

Air France-KLM lowered its average fuel consumption per passenger last year as it steps up its fuel-saving efforts.

Mexican Investigators File Corruption Charges Against Pemex Ex-CEO

Mexican investigators have filed charges with federal prosecutors against the former head of state-run oil company Petróleos Mexicanos in connection with a corruption probe.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Amid Tensions, Iran's Crude Buyers Jump Ship

One month after the Trump administration said it would tighten its ban on Iran's oil sales, the country's direct crude buyers have all but vanished, traders and executives in the Islamic Republic say.

Uniper COO, CCO Resign

Uniper said that its chief operating officer and chief commercial officer have informed the company of their decisions to resign.

Refiners Poised for Boost From Clean-Fuel Rules

U.S. refiners are anticipating a bonanza from new rules that require cleaner-burning fuels on the world's oceangoing ships starting Jan. 1.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.