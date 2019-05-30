Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/30 01:30:16 am
59.17 USD   +0.25%
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/29Oil Prices End Lower on Demand Worries
DJ
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

05/30/2019 | 12:18am EDT
Miami Executive Pleads Guilty in Venezuela Bribery Case

The case against José Manuel González Testino, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Venezuela, is the latest conviction in a wide-reaching federal probe into Venezuela's state-owned oil giant and its subsidiaries, including Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp. 

 
Oil Prices Slide on Demand Fears

Oil prices fell as investors' risk appetite was hampered by worries that trade tensions could limit demand, with the U.S.-China dispute appearing to move further from resolution. 

 
Judge Denies Ratepayers' Bid for Representation in PG&E Bankruptcy

The bankruptcy court presiding over PG&E Corp.'s chapter 11 case denied California ratepayers' attempt to gain a seat at the negotiating table as an official committee. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Expected to Fall

Estimates from analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have fallen by 1 million barrels, on average, in the week ended May 24. The closely watched DOE survey is scheduled for release Thursday. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Expected to Rise

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to report gas storage levels rose by 99 billion cubic feet during the week ended May 24, according to the average forecast of analysts, brokers and traders surveyed. 

 
Rising U.S. Stockpiles Are Latest Trigger for Oil-Price Swings

U.S. crude stockpiles are climbing at their quickest pace since 2016, fueling the latest decline in the crude-oil market. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
White Star Petroleum Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

White Star Petroleum Holdings, founded by late oilman Aubrey McClendon, filed Tuesday for chapter 11, days after unpaid vendors tried to push the energy company into an involuntary bankruptcy. 

 
Steel Executive Seized in Spain in Mexican Corruption Case Tied to Pemex

Spanish police arrested the chairman of a leading Mexican steelmaker on Tuesday as part of a widening probe into alleged bribery linked to the sale of a fertilizer plant by the steel firm to state-run oil giant Petróleos Mexicanos. 

 
Air France Lowers Passenger Fuel Consumption

Air France-KLM lowered its average fuel consumption per passenger last year as it steps up its fuel-saving efforts.

