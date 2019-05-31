U.S. Lets Some Countries Continue Limited Iran Oil Imports

Countries that haven't yet hit a limit on imports of Iranian oil can continue the trade without risk of U.S. sanctions until they reach the negotiated cap, a senior U.S. official said.

Fairway Energy Outlines Plan to Repay Creditors

The oil-storage business, which is backed by Harvard University, unveiled its plan to divvy up the proceeds from its bankruptcy liquidation.

AGL Drops Bid for Vocus

AGL Energy Ltd. Friday said it dropped an offer for Vocus Group Ltd. after being unable to agree terms to gain access to its books.

Oil Slides to 12-Week Low

Nymex crude settled 3.8% lower after data on weekly U.S. oil inventories fell less than expected and remained near a 22-month high.

Carl Icahn Sues Occidental, Calling $38 Billion Anadarko Deal 'Fundamentally Misguided'

Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Occidental Petroleum, calling its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum "fundamentally misguided" and saying a sale of Occidental might be better for shareholders.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by less than analysts were expecting last week, while gasoline stockpiles surprisingly increased.

Natural Gas Falls on Large Storage Build

Natural gas settled lower Thursday after weekly data showed a larger-than-forecast rise in inventories amid strong production and tepid, springtime demand.

Iran's Fast Boats and Mines Bring Guerrilla Tactics to Persian Gulf

The U.S. conclusion that Iran was behind recent strikes on oil tankers has reignited concern about Iran's ability to wage guerrilla warfare in one of the world's most vital waterways.

Saudi Energy Conundrum Deepens With Gas Deal

Saudi Arabia has finally found a deal that makes sense. After forays into Uber and WeWork, state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco has lined up a deal to buy liquefied natural gas from U.S. utility Sempra Energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.