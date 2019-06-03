Log in
WTI
06/03 04:26:27 am
52.82 USD   --.--%
04:34aEuropean Corporate Roundup for Monday
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aCARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

06/03/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Falls Sharply on Trade Tensions and China Fears

Oil prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than three months on concerns over President Trump's trade policy and a slowdown in the Chinese economy. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises By 3 to 800 After Three Weeks of Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by three in the past week to 800, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Iran Edges Toward Nuclear Stockpile Limits

The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran remains in compliance with its main commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement despite Tehran's warning it would disregard limits on its stockpile of materials that can be used in the production of nuclear weapons. 

 
Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Hit Americans at Pump

President Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico could wreak havoc on the U.S. refining industry, potentially raising prices at the gas pump for American consumers just as the summer driving season begins. 

 
Trump Administration Lifts Summer Ethanol Ban

The Trump administration has decided to approve expanded use of ethanol fuel, a move that will help corn farmers hurt by the trade conflict with China-and might pay political dividends for President Trump in farm-belt states. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Fairway Energy Outlines Plan to Repay Creditors

The oil-storage business, which is backed by Harvard University, unveiled its plan to divvy up the proceeds from its bankruptcy liquidation. 

 
AGL Drops Bid for Vocus

AGL Energy Ltd. Friday said it dropped an offer for Vocus Group Ltd. after being unable to agree terms to gain access to its books. 

 
Carl Icahn Sues Occidental, Calling $38 Billion Anadarko Deal 'Fundamentally Misguided'

Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Occidental Petroleum, calling its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum "fundamentally misguided" and saying a sale of Occidental might be better for shareholders. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Decline Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by less than analysts were expecting last week, while gasoline stockpiles surprisingly increased.

