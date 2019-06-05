Oil Closes Higher After Dipping Into Bear-Market Territory

Oil prices dipped into bear-market territory before recovering, as economic data have come in weaker than expected and trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue.

Biden, Warren Outline Competing Plans to Address Climate Change

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren released competing plans to pump billions of dollars into the U.S. economy to fight climate change.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.3 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 200,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Shell Sees Shareholder Returns of $125 Billion

Shell said it is committed to delivering dividend-per-share growth and that it expects to return $125 billion or more to shareholders between 2021 to 2025 via dividends and buybacks.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

JPMorgan's Infrastructure Fund to Buy El Paso Electric

An infrastructure fund of J.P. Morgan Investment Management agreed to acquire El Paso Electric for $2.79 billion in cash, as it looks to expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises By 3 to 800 After Three Weeks of Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by three in the past week to 800, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Iran Edges Toward Nuclear Stockpile Limits

The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran remains in compliance with its main commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement despite Tehran's warning it would disregard limits on its stockpile of materials that can be used in the production of nuclear weapons.

Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Hit Americans at Pump

President Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico could wreak havoc on the U.S. refining industry, potentially raising prices at the gas pump for American consumers just as the summer driving season begins.

Trump Administration Lifts Summer Ethanol Ban

The Trump administration has decided to approve expanded use of ethanol fuel, a move that will help corn farmers hurt by the trade conflict with China-and might pay political dividends for President Trump in farm-belt states.